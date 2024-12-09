Web of Debt
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
‘Quantitative Easing with Chinese Characteristics’: How to Fund an Economic Miracle
China went from one of the poorest countries in the world to global economic powerhouse in a mere four decades.
14 hrs ago
•
Ellen Brown
18
Share this post
Web of Debt
‘Quantitative Easing with Chinese Characteristics’: How to Fund an Economic Miracle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
January 2025
Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game — The Bank of North Dakota Model
North Dakota is staunchly conservative, having voted Republican in every presidential election since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
Jan 13
•
Ellen Brown
38
Share this post
Web of Debt
Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game — The Bank of North Dakota Model
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
December 2024
How to Escape the Federal Debt Trap
The U.S.
Dec 9, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
15
Share this post
Web of Debt
How to Escape the Federal Debt Trap
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
November 2024
Our Fragile Infrastructure: Lessons From Hurricane Helene
Buncombe County North Carolina – damage after Hurricane Helene floods.
Nov 4, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
19
Share this post
Web of Debt
Our Fragile Infrastructure: Lessons From Hurricane Helene
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
September 2024
The Florida State Sunshine Bank: How a State-Owned Bank Can Protect Free Speech
Fifteen years have passed since the Occupy Wall Street movement focused attention on the inequities and hazards of large Wall Street banks, particularly…
Sep 11, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
36
Share this post
Web of Debt
The Florida State Sunshine Bank: How a State-Owned Bank Can Protect Free Speech
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
August 2024
How Unelected Regulators Unleashed the Derivatives Monster – and How It Might Be Tamed
“It was not the highly visible acts of Congress but the seemingly mundane and often nontransparent actions of regulatory agencies that empowered the…
Aug 3, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
27
Share this post
Web of Debt
How Unelected Regulators Unleashed the Derivatives Monster – and How It Might Be Tamed
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
July 2024
The Supreme Court Takes on the Administrative State
In a highly controversial decision, the Supreme Court on June 28 reversed a 40-year old ruling known as Chevron deference, reclaiming the Court’s role…
Jul 13, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
30
Share this post
Web of Debt
The Supreme Court Takes on the Administrative State
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2024
Why Does the Government Borrow When It Can Print?
In the first seven months of Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, net interest (payments minus income) on the federal debt reached $514 billion, exceeding spending on…
Jun 18, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
28
Share this post
Web of Debt
Why Does the Government Borrow When It Can Print?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
May 2024
Tackling California’s Budget Crisis: Raise Taxes, Cut Programs, or Form a Bank?
In 2022, the state of California celebrated a record budget surplus of $97.5 billion.
May 7, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
18
Share this post
Web of Debt
Tackling California’s Budget Crisis: Raise Taxes, Cut Programs, or Form a Bank?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
April 2024
By the Dawn’s Early Light: On the Fall of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
The Baltimore bridge that collapsed on March 26th was named for Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics to the American national anthem "The…
Apr 7, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
27
Share this post
Web of Debt
By the Dawn’s Early Light: On the Fall of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
March 2024
The Public Bank That Wasn’t: New Jersey’s Excursion into Public Banking
In 2017, Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, made the establishment of a public, state-owned bank a centerpiece issue during his run for New…
Mar 8, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
26
Share this post
Web of Debt
The Public Bank That Wasn’t: New Jersey’s Excursion into Public Banking
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
February 2024
Defusing the Derivatives Time Bomb: Some Proposed Solutions
The “protected class” is granted “safe harbor” only because their bets are so risky that to let them fail could crash the economy.
Feb 15, 2024
•
Ellen Brown
28
Share this post
Web of Debt
Defusing the Derivatives Time Bomb: Some Proposed Solutions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
© 2025 Ellen Brown
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts