China went from one of the poorest countries in the world to global economic powerhouse in a mere four decades. Currently featured in the news is DeepSeek, the free, open source A.I. built by innovative Chinese entrepreneurs which just pricked the massive U.S. A.I. bubble.
Even more impressive, however, is the infrastructure China has built, including 26,000 miles of high speed rail, the world’s largest hydroelectric power station, the longest sea-crossing bridge in the world, 100,000 miles of expressway, the world’s first commercial magnetic levitation train, the world’s largest urban metro network, seven of the world’s 10 busiest ports, and solar and wind power generation accounting for over 35% of global renewable energy capacity. Topping the list is the Belt and Road Initiative, an infrastructure development program involving 140 countries, through which China has invested in ports, railways, highways and energy projects worldwide.
All that takes money. Where did it come from? Numerous funding sources are named in mainstream references, but the one explored here is a rarely mentioned form of quantitative easing — the central bank just “prints the money.” (That’s the term often used, though printing presses aren’t necessarily involved.)
From 1996 to 2024, the Chinese national money supply increased by a factor of more than 53 or 5300% — from 5.84 billion to 314 billion Chinese yuan (CNY) [see charts below]. How did that happen? Exporters brought the foreign currencies (largely U.S. dollars) they received for their goods to their local banks and traded them for the CNY needed to pay their workers and suppliers. The central bank —the Public Bank of China or PBOC — printed CNY and traded them for the foreign currencies, then kept the foreign currencies as reserves, effectively doubling the national export revenue.
All it takes is a little common sense, not a miracle.
Perhaps the greatest scam perpetrated by the banksters on humanity is that an independent sovereign nation needs to borrow other people’s money to fund its operations.
An independent sovereign nation doesn’t need to borrow other people’s money, doesn’t need to tax the income of its citizens and businesses, and doesn’t need a warehouse of gold in order to fund its operations.
An independent sovereign nation has the sole authority and power to create money out-of-thin-air and infuse that money into the economy through government contracts for goods and services, and by issuing loans through the National Treasury Bank.
Consumption Taxes on purchases of goods and services and Property Taxes on consumption of land use should be levied to fund State and Local Government Operations.
YES, THE SOLUTION IS TO OUTLAW AND FORBID THE EXISTENCE OF PRIVATELY OWNED COMMERCIAL BANKS, AND ONLY ALLOW THE EXISTENCE OF A NATIONAL TREASURY BANK THAT MAKES LOANS OF MONEY CREATED OUT-OF-THIN-AIR AND PAYS INTEREST ON SAVINGS HELD AT THE NATIONAL TREASURY BANK.
THE NATIONAL TREASURY BANK WOULD OPERATE SIMILAR TO AN INTERNET BANK (ALLY BANK) WITH A CREDIT CARD AND SUB-BRANCHES LOCATED IN FEDERAL POSTAL DISTRICTS.
