Web of Debt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Thank You again, Ellen. This will go into my next blog post of news and analysis:

"Printing money is not inherently inflationary. It depends on what the money is used for. If it funds speculation, it inflates bubbles. If it funds production, it builds prosperity. The vaunted independence of the Fed is not a constitutional mandate but is a political choice."

It also matters, as you have often pointed out, that profits going to the public purse are different from profits being extracted to the private purse, where they are tasked to extract more profits, rather than build societal wealth and/or stability.

"Maximizing shareholder benefit" necessarily impoverishes a society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
1d

I completely agree that increasing public infrastructure projects is a good idea, and your history of the FED and the government is spot on as well. One thing I'd like to add to your analysis is the fact that the vast majority of money creation is funneled through enterprise and government projects and only "trickles down" to the individual. This paradigm of Indirectness is not only inefficient it actually re-inforces the power of oligarchy. Don't get me wrong direct funding of public and private projects is also legitimate...its the monopoly paradigm of Indirect Funding ONLY that is the problem. And this is why Direct funding with a universal dividend and a 50% Discount/Rebate policy at retail sale..along with public and private projects...would enable even greater, more stable and democratic growth and development.

Another thing if I may. The framework of "Free" Market Theoretics that neo-liberal and libertarian economists throw around is actually a misnomer for chaos because it has become a fetishization AKA TOTAL FREEDOM...when there is only freedom within known and enforceable barriers...because there's this little thing called ethics/the rational consideration of mere morals. So chaos is absolutely not good, growing the productive economy along with public indirect funding enables a little freedom for the general populace and both indirect and DIRECT funding greatly increases that freedom. Good example of this freedom and establishing known and enforceable barriers would be the above two policies that would double everyone's purchasing power while transforming chronic erosive inflation into beneficial price and asset deflation...and then saying to enterprise: Okay, in exchange for doubling the potential demand for your goods and services with these policies you can raise your prices in a way that causes an honest assessment of monthly calculated and per annum inflation of 2%, but any higher price raising and particularly any "greedflation" will now be taxed at a rate of at least 100%.

Stratagic Direct non-debt funding is a monopoly busting, freeing, integrative of long standing opposing self interests, a bureaucracy busting phenomenon, and even a psychological/social/spiritually beneficial applied concept.

Examples: Monopoly...shown above, Freeing...also shown above,Traditionally opposed self interests...shown above, bureaucracy busting...with a $1000/mo. universal dividend and a 50% Discount/Rebate at retail sale why would we need most of the welfare and unemployment insurance payroll taxes? psychological/social/spiritually beneficial applied concept...going to the store to receive a gift of 50% of the price of virtually everything and everyone participates/is effected by retail sale...its Christmas everyday and the greatest opportunity to self actualize gratiude for a gift since meditation and prayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellen Brown
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture