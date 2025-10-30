How a Fed Overhaul Could Eliminate the Federal Debt Crisis, Part II: Curbing Fed Independence
There has been considerable discussion in recent years about reforming, modifying, or even abolishing the Federal Reserve. Proposals range from ending its independence, to integrating its functions into the U.S. Treasury Department, to dismantling it and returning monetary policy to direct congressional or Treasury oversight.
The Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act (H.R. 1846 and S. 869, 119th Congress, 2025-2026), introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie in the House and Sen. Mike Lee in the Senate on March 4, 2025, calls for abolishing the Fed’s Board of Governors and regional banks within one year of enactment, liquidating Fed assets and transferring net proceeds to the Treasury. It echoes earlier efforts like Ron Paul’s 1999 bill to “end the Fed”, but the odds of its passing are slim.
Less radical are proposals to curb the independence of the Federal Reserve. Former Fed governor Kevin Warsh is considered one of five finalists to take over as chairman after Jerome Powell. In a July 17 CNBC interview, he called for sweeping changes in how the central bank conducts business, and suggested a policy alliance with the Treasury Department.
Substantial precedent exists for that approach, both in the United States and abroad. In the 1930s and 1940s, before the Fed officially became “independent,” it worked with the federal government to fund the most productive period in our country’s history.
Thank You again, Ellen. This will go into my next blog post of news and analysis:
"Printing money is not inherently inflationary. It depends on what the money is used for. If it funds speculation, it inflates bubbles. If it funds production, it builds prosperity. The vaunted independence of the Fed is not a constitutional mandate but is a political choice."
It also matters, as you have often pointed out, that profits going to the public purse are different from profits being extracted to the private purse, where they are tasked to extract more profits, rather than build societal wealth and/or stability.
"Maximizing shareholder benefit" necessarily impoverishes a society.
I completely agree that increasing public infrastructure projects is a good idea, and your history of the FED and the government is spot on as well. One thing I'd like to add to your analysis is the fact that the vast majority of money creation is funneled through enterprise and government projects and only "trickles down" to the individual. This paradigm of Indirectness is not only inefficient it actually re-inforces the power of oligarchy. Don't get me wrong direct funding of public and private projects is also legitimate...its the monopoly paradigm of Indirect Funding ONLY that is the problem. And this is why Direct funding with a universal dividend and a 50% Discount/Rebate policy at retail sale..along with public and private projects...would enable even greater, more stable and democratic growth and development.
Another thing if I may. The framework of "Free" Market Theoretics that neo-liberal and libertarian economists throw around is actually a misnomer for chaos because it has become a fetishization AKA TOTAL FREEDOM...when there is only freedom within known and enforceable barriers...because there's this little thing called ethics/the rational consideration of mere morals. So chaos is absolutely not good, growing the productive economy along with public indirect funding enables a little freedom for the general populace and both indirect and DIRECT funding greatly increases that freedom. Good example of this freedom and establishing known and enforceable barriers would be the above two policies that would double everyone's purchasing power while transforming chronic erosive inflation into beneficial price and asset deflation...and then saying to enterprise: Okay, in exchange for doubling the potential demand for your goods and services with these policies you can raise your prices in a way that causes an honest assessment of monthly calculated and per annum inflation of 2%, but any higher price raising and particularly any "greedflation" will now be taxed at a rate of at least 100%.
Stratagic Direct non-debt funding is a monopoly busting, freeing, integrative of long standing opposing self interests, a bureaucracy busting phenomenon, and even a psychological/social/spiritually beneficial applied concept.
Examples: Monopoly...shown above, Freeing...also shown above,Traditionally opposed self interests...shown above, bureaucracy busting...with a $1000/mo. universal dividend and a 50% Discount/Rebate at retail sale why would we need most of the welfare and unemployment insurance payroll taxes? psychological/social/spiritually beneficial applied concept...going to the store to receive a gift of 50% of the price of virtually everything and everyone participates/is effected by retail sale...its Christmas everyday and the greatest opportunity to self actualize gratiude for a gift since meditation and prayer.