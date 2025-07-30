Web of Debt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
3d

I just wrote about the Genius Act a few days ago and I am very skepticle. I think it may be the next"To Big To Fail" disaster and will lead to a Chinese like Social Credit System and will leave the vast majority of Americn workers pennyless. The root of the problem has something in common with all failed empires from Rome to the Wiemer Republic: vast government overspending resulting in the debasement of currency. In the end it will fulfill the promises of the WEF's Great Reset: a future where you will own nothing. This, by far, negates every good thing Trump has done, such as securing the Southern Border. As the saying goes Caveat Emptor -- buyer beware.

=====

Please share as FB has drastically limited my ability to distribute my writings. Thanks. This is the most comprehensive essay on the dangers of Trump's Genius Act that will lead to a digital ID, a cashless society, digital surveilance and a social credit score for every American. Welcome to the new age of global slavery. In the next few years they will eliminate cash and replace it with a digital wallet that the government can suspend if you don't comply with their demands. Don't want the next mRNA "gene editing" jab? Then we cut you off from you digital wallet. In the coming years you will be nothing more than a slave on a Global Plantation. Thanks Trump.

Trump's Genius Act moves us toward a Dystopian Chinese Credit and Control System

The Stablecoin Digital Currency will bring about the Globalist Great Reset

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/trumps-genius-act-moves-us-toward

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ellen Brown and others
Richard V's avatar
Richard V
3d

Very informative article. Thank you. If only the government weren't run by the bankers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellen Brown
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture