This month Congress passed the GENIUS Act, an acronym for the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins of 2025.” Designed to regulate stablecoins, a category of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, the Act is highly controversial.
Critics variously argue that it anoints stablecoins as the equivalent of “programmable” central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), that it lacks strong consumer protections, and that government centralization destroys the independence of the cryptocurrency market. Proponents say the rapidly expanding stablecoin market not only provides a faster and cheaper payments system but can serve as a major funding source to help alleviate the federal debt crisis, which is poised to destroy the economy if not checked, and that the stablecoin market has gotten so large that without regulation, we may have to bail it out when it becomes a multitrillion dollar industry that is “too big to fail.”
For most people, however, the whole subject of stablecoins is a mystery, so this article will attempt to throw some light on it. It will also explore some historical use cases demonstrating how the government might incorporate stablecoins into a broader program for escaping the debt crisis altogether.
I just wrote about the Genius Act a few days ago and I am very skepticle. I think it may be the next"To Big To Fail" disaster and will lead to a Chinese like Social Credit System and will leave the vast majority of Americn workers pennyless. The root of the problem has something in common with all failed empires from Rome to the Wiemer Republic: vast government overspending resulting in the debasement of currency. In the end it will fulfill the promises of the WEF's Great Reset: a future where you will own nothing. This, by far, negates every good thing Trump has done, such as securing the Southern Border. As the saying goes Caveat Emptor -- buyer beware.
Very informative article. Thank you. If only the government weren't run by the bankers!