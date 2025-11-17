“We will build a city-owned bank — not to serve shareholders, but to serve you. A bank that invests in housing, in transit, in climate resilience. A bank that puts our money to work for our people.”

— Zohran Mamdani, Victory Speech, Nov. 4, 2025

New York City has elected a mayor who dares to challenge the status quo. Zohran Mamdani swept into office on a platform of affordability, municipal ownership and economic justice. But Mamdani’s plan to fund his reforms through $9 billion in new taxes on corporations and high earners is already bumping up against political and fiscal realities.

Income taxes are the province of the state, not the city, and NY State Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm in her resistance to raising them. Pres. Trump has vowed to “cut off the lifeline” to the city, pledging to reduce federal aid to the legal minimum. And Mamdani’s proposals are said to be triggering capital flight. Wall Street is mobilizing. The city’s budget is strained. So where will the money come from?

The Public Bank Alternative

Raising taxes on the wealthy is not Mamdani’s only funding proposal. His vision for economic justice and municipal ownership also includes a public bank. In his June 2025 primary speech, he pledged to create a city-owned bank to fund housing, transit and climate resilience — calling it “a tool to break Wall Street’s grip on our future.” In his victory speech on Nov. 4, 2025, he again referenced public banking as a pillar of his economic agenda. He described the election as “a mandate for change” and a rejection of politics “that answers only to the few.”

These statements align with his legislative record. Mamdani was a co-sponsor of Assembly Bill A3352, the New York Public Banking Act, and he has consistently advocated for public finance alternatives during his tenure in the State Assembly.

What Is a Public Bank and What Can It Do?

Continue reading here.