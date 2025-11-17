Why New York City Needs a Public Bank
“We will build a city-owned bank — not to serve shareholders, but to serve you. A bank that invests in housing, in transit, in climate resilience. A bank that puts our money to work for our people.”
— Zohran Mamdani, Victory Speech, Nov. 4, 2025
New York City has elected a mayor who dares to challenge the status quo. Zohran Mamdani swept into office on a platform of affordability, municipal ownership and economic justice. But Mamdani’s plan to fund his reforms through $9 billion in new taxes on corporations and high earners is already bumping up against political and fiscal realities.
Income taxes are the province of the state, not the city, and NY State Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm in her resistance to raising them. Pres. Trump has vowed to “cut off the lifeline” to the city, pledging to reduce federal aid to the legal minimum. And Mamdani’s proposals are said to be triggering capital flight. Wall Street is mobilizing. The city’s budget is strained. So where will the money come from?
The Public Bank Alternative
Raising taxes on the wealthy is not Mamdani’s only funding proposal. His vision for economic justice and municipal ownership also includes a public bank. In his June 2025 primary speech, he pledged to create a city-owned bank to fund housing, transit and climate resilience — calling it “a tool to break Wall Street’s grip on our future.” In his victory speech on Nov. 4, 2025, he again referenced public banking as a pillar of his economic agenda. He described the election as “a mandate for change” and a rejection of politics “that answers only to the few.”
These statements align with his legislative record. Mamdani was a co-sponsor of Assembly Bill A3352, the New York Public Banking Act, and he has consistently advocated for public finance alternatives during his tenure in the State Assembly.
What Is a Public Bank and What Can It Do?
At least in effective terms, the concept of a New York City public bank fits into a much older American tradition than is usually recognized, the Old Republic ran on a diversified network of municipally anchored, state-chartered, locally governed financial institutions -- each one being pluralistic -- that while maintaining robust and vibrant national and regional capital markets, kept capital structures strongly localized and forced negotiation with civic bodies, rather than with distant national or global centers of power. In that sense, a public bank isnts actually that radical at all; it’s a return to a system New York once knew well. But an extremely important question is how its decision-making architecture is structured and who has serious access to it. The Old Republic’s municipal and state financial organs worked because authority was plural, federated, and publicly accessible through local parties, civic associations, labor chapters, neighborhood institutions, elected boards, and more; not because they were public only in the sense that they were funded with taxpayer money. If Mamdani’s plan is to succeed on its own terms, its supporters will need to confront this directly, a public bank must not simply be owned by the city; its decision rights must be embedded in a governance structure that is open, participatory, and resistant to technocratic capture.