Web of Debt

Grasshopper Kaplan
Nov 17

Tis hard to know if San Francisco has overtaken New York City as the least affordable place to exist, I came here to SF as there was no future for me around New York....

Now I wonder if there is any future, there is little present, is that because I am always sweating every dammm penny anymore?

Mostly doing away with cash has meant tis way much harder to be poor, I think there ought to be a push for return to basic cash money....johnny cash.....

Mike Moschos
Nov 17

At least in effective terms, the concept of a New York City public bank fits into a much older American tradition than is usually recognized, the Old Republic ran on a diversified network of municipally anchored, state-chartered, locally governed financial institutions -- each one being pluralistic -- that while maintaining robust and vibrant national and regional capital markets, kept capital structures strongly localized and forced negotiation with civic bodies, rather than with distant national or global centers of power. In that sense, a public bank isnts actually that radical at all; it’s a return to a system New York once knew well. But an extremely important question is how its decision-making architecture is structured and who has serious access to it. The Old Republic’s municipal and state financial organs worked because authority was plural, federated, and publicly accessible through local parties, civic associations, labor chapters, neighborhood institutions, elected boards, and more; not because they were public only in the sense that they were funded with taxpayer money. If Mamdani’s plan is to succeed on its own terms, its supporters will need to confront this directly, a public bank must not simply be owned by the city; its decision rights must be embedded in a governance structure that is open, participatory, and resistant to technocratic capture.

