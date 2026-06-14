Web of Debt

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
Jun 15

Ellen, brilliant and wise, as usual. Thank you!

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Jan D. Weir's avatar
Jan D. Weir
Jun 15

You make an important point that the repayment of a bailout, indeed, any fine, is actually paid by the customers.

After the S&L crisis, some 1,000 bank executives were criminally charged; after the 2008 financial crisis, no major banker was. And as the recent Boeing incident of the two fatal air crashes showed, executive immunity has been extended to corporations. That's a change that needs to be looked at.

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