I wrote this article for Ralph Nader’s print newspaper “Capitol Hill Citizen.” It was posted on his new Substack today.

Capitol Hill Citizen

Jun 14, 2026

by Ellen Brown

In early May, BlackRock quietly froze redemptions in several of its private-credit funds, limiting withdrawals in vehicles that had been marketed as offering easy liquidity.

The move was legally valid, but investors felt that the contractual fine print had been weaponized against them. It was the most visible stress fracture to date in a $3 trillion shadow-banking market that has grown almost entirely outside federal oversight.

The financial press treated it as an isolated liquidity issue, but it is the same structural weakness that brought down the Savings and Loan industry – only scaled up, securitized, and deeply embedded inside today’s financial system.

The S&L collapse of the late 1980s established the template that has governed every major crisis since: deregulate, speculate, collapse, bail out, consolidate, repeat. That bailout cost taxpayers an estimated $124 billion to $160 billion, much of it still carried on the federal debt today.

The public was told the industry would repay the cost over forty years, but it never did. The bill was simply pushed into the future, and that future is now.

Continue reading the full article on Ralph Nader’s Substack here.