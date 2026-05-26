THE AI REVOLUTION: WHERE CAPITALISM MEETS SOCIALISM
The Abundance Paradigm, Part 2.
Part 1 of this “Abundance Paradigm” series discussed predictions that artificial intelligence and robotics will in the relatively near future produce an economy of extraordinary abundance – one in which most labor is automated. The contention of Elon Musk is that this development will require some form of government-issued “Universal High Income” (UHI) to provide the consumer demand necessary to keep the economy functioning in a world where machines do most of the work.
Based on those projections, I argued that if a UHI were to become necessary, it could not realistically be financed through taxes or debt alone, but would require some form of debt-free sovereign money issuance — a modern version of Lincoln’s Greenbacks. The usual objection to government-issued money is that it would drive up prices and devalue the currency due to “too much money chasing too few goods.” But in this case, we would have too many goods and not enough money to provide the consumer demand to move them off the shelves. A source of abundant new money would actually be needed to keep trade flowing.
Objections came thick and fast. Some critics saw the AI revolution not as liberation but as a technocratic nightmare: AI surveillance, programmable digital money and “smart cities,” centralized control systems, and a future in which most people will own nothing while a tiny elite owns the machines, the data, and even the government. Others challenged the underlying premises: Would AI really generate such extraordinary abundance? Would productivity rise enough to justify something like a UHI? Or is this simply another round of Silicon Valley hype detached from economic reality?
Those are legitimate questions that deserve serious consideration, serious enough to require more than one sequel to address them. But whether or not we approve of Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or the AI industry itself, the AI revolution is already underway, driven by forces far larger than any individual actor. Businesses want AI because it lowers costs and increases productivity. Governments want it because they view it as strategically essential. Consumers increasingly rely on it because it saves time and improves convenience. The genie is out of the bottle.
Continue reading here.
I have yet to see one compelling argument for AI from someone who doesn't stand to profit directly from it. The rush to automate everything (EXCEPT bureaucrats'/politicians' jobs) has been going on for decades, & a dozen years ago, 3/4 of Americans were already living either in poverty or right on the brink. For years now, Catherine Austin Fitts has been warning us that TPTB figure They only need 20% of us for doing Their dirty work for Them. Once 80% of us have died, not much will need to be produced by anyone or anything, much less bought by workers who produced it. Tax revenues aren't a concern, because every buck that the gov't spends before it takes it in it borrows from banksters, who rather like to charge interest--not that taxes ever were a REAL concern, as the gov't prefers taxing ppl who do NOT have money rather than those who do (to say nothing of their Constitutional ability to make all the $$$ they want, debt-free, w/out taxing anyone). AFAICS, the gov't does this because those in government will never allow themselves to suffer from what they inflict on the serfs--pretty much what we should expect from having government personnel who are allowed to possess one cent more than their poorest constituent. My guess is that Elon's remarks upon the feasibility of a vague UHI reflect a sincere desire to not get lynched before the noose of digital currency has been slipped over most of our heads.
Somehow "abundance paradigm" comes up in my visualization as "Pied Piper of Hamlin".
Wassupwiddat?
;-o