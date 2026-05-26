Web of Debt

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
7d

I have yet to see one compelling argument for AI from someone who doesn't stand to profit directly from it. The rush to automate everything (EXCEPT bureaucrats'/politicians' jobs) has been going on for decades, & a dozen years ago, 3/4 of Americans were already living either in poverty or right on the brink. For years now, Catherine Austin Fitts has been warning us that TPTB figure They only need 20% of us for doing Their dirty work for Them. Once 80% of us have died, not much will need to be produced by anyone or anything, much less bought by workers who produced it. Tax revenues aren't a concern, because every buck that the gov't spends before it takes it in it borrows from banksters, who rather like to charge interest--not that taxes ever were a REAL concern, as the gov't prefers taxing ppl who do NOT have money rather than those who do (to say nothing of their Constitutional ability to make all the $$$ they want, debt-free, w/out taxing anyone). AFAICS, the gov't does this because those in government will never allow themselves to suffer from what they inflict on the serfs--pretty much what we should expect from having government personnel who are allowed to possess one cent more than their poorest constituent. My guess is that Elon's remarks upon the feasibility of a vague UHI reflect a sincere desire to not get lynched before the noose of digital currency has been slipped over most of our heads.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2d

Somehow "abundance paradigm" comes up in my visualization as "Pied Piper of Hamlin".

Wassupwiddat?

;-o

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