Web of Debt

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Michael G's avatar
Michael G
May 10

All the intelligence in the universe will not change the fact that the mediums used to support trade are either debt based and/or debt-free so what kind of medium(s) is/are going to bridge those trades???

God knows we have enough debt already ! Its drowning us !

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
May 10

AI == Actually Incompetent

Plus, they can't build the data centers.

"We Can't Move Forward": Brookfield-Backed Compass Abandons Virginia Data Center Project

https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/we-cant-move-forward-brookfield-backed-compass-abandons-virginia-data-center-project

...

"As time goes on, people with power are likely to keep installing their own biases in the system, and the quality of the AI results is likely to become less and less reliable and satisfying.

Some have termed the process of our society’s drift into less and less user-friendly online or business interfaces, and less and less satisfying products (especially food) as 'enshittification.'"

How do you feel about AI governing all aspects of life? The United Nations has been quietly building the justifications and foundation for it.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/how-do-you-feel-about-ai-governing

Enshittification === Usury

"Usury centralizes money wealth where the means of production are dispersed. It does not alter the mode of production, but attaches itself firmly to it like a parasite and makes it wretched. It sucks out its blood, enervates it and compels reproduction to proceed under ever more pitiable conditions. Hence the popular hatred against usurers, which was most pronounced in the ancient world where ownership of means of production by the producer himself was at the same time the basis for political status, the independence of the citizen." --Karl Marx, Capital, vol 3, chapter 36

"Usury is a great huge monster, like a werewolf, who lays waste all, ... And yet decks himself out, and would be thought pious, so that people may not see where the oxen have gone, that he drags backwards into his den." --Martin Luther

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