Web of Debt

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
Oct 12

The Raker act was supposed to bring public power to SF. I think 1936....

Now SF has become a city for those who are privately homeless and the general public has no chance for any standing, lest we get run over by driverless scars

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Oct 13

Public banking too will be corrupted by the transnational deep state through digital means unless a parallel effort is made to establish sovereignty by restoring the power of runaway grand juries.

If Its Not A Runaway, Its Not A Real Grand Jury

https://constitution.org/2-LawRev/roots/runaway.htm

There is only one transnational deep state that has hegemony over all, Russia, China, BRICS, and the Anglosphere included. It has ruled from the City of London and its Wall Street and offshore tax haven subsidiaries at least since WW2 through international institutions that have sovereign immunity, like the UN, BIS, IMF etc. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East do not threaten that hegemony but only serve to realign nations which are all subservient to it.

The force that the very tiny transnational deep state uses on the world's population is applied as a vertical war as opposed to the horizontal wars in places like Ukraine and the Middle East. The vertical war kills millions through vaccine regimes, geoengineering, manipulation of food and money supplies etc. That is not done gently of course, but its done in the shadows as much as possible. To the extent possible, psyops, censorship and election theft are the methods of choice. It is done through nation states like the U.S. and others that are thought to be sovereign but are not. If it were in the open then the worlds population would rise up and put a stop to it.

The British people have no say in the matter, any more than the people of the U.S. or Israel. It is done without their consent by a very tiny transnational deep state. Exactly who those people are is a question that will have to wait for functioning courts of law (somewhere) with rules of evidence and powers of discovery and all the rest.

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