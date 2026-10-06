Web of Debt

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Oct 6

Probably the regime (and it is a centralized, transnational deep state) is willing to trade local banking for programmability. Which is still slavery.

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Michael G's avatar
Michael G
Oct 10

---->>> The notion that government debt can be an asset isn’t new. A Treasury bond is a debt of the government, but it is an asset to whoever owns it.

The above in not quite right.

It should read , "The notion that government debt can be an asset isn’t new. A Treasury bond is a debt of the government, but it is an asset that diminishes in its trade value to whoever has possession of it, within a debt based system".

Conclusion: The debt based system is eventually doomed if left to itself without help from the addition of debt-free medium. Debt-free medium can only be safely added into circulation by the free market. There is no top-down solution that the government can offer, not can a central bank.

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