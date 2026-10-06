The Digital Dollar Drain

For several years, “the death of the dollar” has been a persistent headline, with compelling data to back it up. The dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves has slipped from over 70% in 1999 to about 57% today. Last spring, gold overtook U.S. Treasuries as the largest asset in foreign central bank reserves for the first time since the mid-1990s. The BRICS nations are settling more of their trade in their own currencies, and the U.S. has used the dollar as a sanctions weapon so often that friendly nations as well as rivals are looking for a way out. A topic once confined to gold bugs and doomsday newsletters has gone mainstream.

At the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium in August, however, a paper by Eswar Prasad and colleagues highlighted a different set of data. Yes, the dollar’s share of central bank reserves has fallen, and foreign central banks’ Treasury holdings have stayed flat at around $4 trillion. But foreign private holdings have risen from $1 trillion in 2010 to more than $5 trillion today. The world isn’t dumping the dollar so much as changing who holds it. And the authors expect stablecoins to accelerate that shift, by driving global demand for dollars into the U.S. Treasury bills needed to back them. The dollar may not be dying so much as being re-engineered.

According to financial strategist Matt Dines, who attended the recent G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, a “dollar reset” is underway. His thesis is that Washington isn’t trying to prop up the old dollar so much as to build a new one on a different foundation – a foundation that is the very debt everyone is so worried about. In August the national debt passed $40 trillion, with annual interest of over $1 trillion.

The notion that government debt can be an asset isn’t new. A Treasury bond is a debt of the government, but it is an asset to whoever owns it. The idea goes back to Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. Treasury Secretary. Faced with a crushing Revolutionary War debt, he turned it into an asset by accepting it as three-fourths of the payment for stock in the First Bank of the United States. The debt thus became the capital of a national bank that generated credit for the nation.

The new dollar reset would do something similar on a global scale: Treasury bills, a portion of the national debt, would become the assets backing the world’s digital trade currency.

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