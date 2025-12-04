Here is an excellent article by Andy Morrison, associate director of the New Economy Project, on the historical challenges and future prospects of public banking in New York City —

“New York City’s Forgotten Public Bank Plan”

In 1975, Wall Street declared war on New York, sending the city into a fiscal crisis. A forgotten public banking proposal in the state assembly could have stopped it — and put both the city and the country on the path to socialized finance.

… Steingut and his allies weren’t trying to tear the system down. They simply realized just how exposed the city really was to Wall Street’s power. In pushing back, they didn’t invent a grand theory. They were, in fact, being pragmatic in treating public money like public infrastructure, instead of letting it be controlled by private institutions.

In 1975, at the height of the fiscal crisis, the New York State Assembly’s Office of Research and Analysis estimated that a public bank would save the city tens of millions of dollars a year in interest — not by replacing private lenders but by stabilizing rates, underwriting at cost, and cutting out Wall Street’s markup.

Read the full article here.