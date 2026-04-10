Web of Debt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
5h

This explains why most of us are so poor and broke as fuck that we can't hardly eat

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael G's avatar
Michael G
5h

Only the marketplace has the ability to usher in an era of peace and prosperity because only the marketplace has the ability to safely and efficiently introduce debt-free money into the economy.

Peace and prosperity can now be led by prosperity leading the way in adherence to economic law and the law of monetary weights and measures.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellen Brown · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture