Web of Debt

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
9h

AI

The Number One Issue Facing Americans And Humanity

by Mark R. Elsis

MoralParty.com/AI

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David Leeper's avatar
David Leeper
18h

I am surprised by you, Ellen. To even imagine that AI will be used to free people from work for creative endeavors is naive and, it seems to me, dangerous. This is not what the billionaires developing AI have in mind.

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