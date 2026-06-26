AI Abundance, Part 4: THE CLARITY ACT AND THE STABLECOIN WARS
As Americans prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, few are paying attention to a bill moving through Congress that could seriously impinge on our financial independence.
The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, H.R. 4766, is slated to make privately issued stablecoins a major component of the U.S. monetary system. Supporters see stablecoins as a way to strengthen the dollar’s global role while creating a vast new market for U.S. Treasury securities. Critics see the rise of programmable private money that can be monitored, frozen, or restricted by its issuers. Banks fear the loss of the deposits that are essential to advancing affordable credit. What appears to be a debate about digital tokens has thus become a battle over the future of banking itself and finance.
Why Stablecoins Matter
Stablecoins are privately issued digital tokens that can circulate on blockchain networks independently of the banking system. They are designed to maintain a stable value, typically one dollar per token. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, whose values fluctuate wildly, stablecoins are usually backed by reserve assets such as cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities.
Their growth has been explosive. The stablecoin market now measures in the hundreds of billions of dollars and continues to expand rapidly. Advocates see them as the next stage in the evolution of money: faster, cheaper, available around the clock, and capable of moving across borders without relying on traditional banking networks.
For users in countries suffering from inflation, currency controls, or banking instability, dollar-denominated stablecoins can function as digital dollar savings accounts. Residents of Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, and other countries may trust a Treasury-backed dollar token more than their own national currency. In some countries suffering from inflation, merchants quote prices in dollar stablecoins and accept them directly through mobile apps.
Continue reading here.
THE C.A.R.D. ACT vs.“Clarity Act & Stablecoin Wars”
What These Posts Get Right — and the Real Alternative for the Benefit of Mankind
Latest articles correctly diagnose the symptoms:
Stablecoins are becoming a parallel monetary system.
They strengthen the dollar by creating new demand for Treasuries.
They threaten community banks by draining deposits.
They allow private issuers to capture billions in Treasury interest.
They accelerate the debt spiral and concentrate power.
They set the stage for programmable, surveilled private money.
They expose the fragility of a banking system dependent on deposits.
But analysis stops short of the root cause:
Private institutions still create the nation’s money supply as interest‑bearing debt.
Treasury still borrows instead of issuing sovereign money.
The political process still controls money creation.
Community banks still depend on a system mathematically guaranteed to fail.
“Digital greenbacks” still preserve the same debt‑based architecture.
They describe the battlefield. The C.A.R.D. Act ends the war.
What the C.A.R.D. Act Solves — in One Constitutional Step
1. Ends private money creation~ Banks keep lending, but no longer create money. They lend sovereign digital dollars supplied automatically through the C.A.R.D. mechanism.
2. Ends the exponential debt spiral~ A microscopic transaction fee on USD flows funds government operations permanently. No more borrowing. No more interest burden. No more political hostage‑taking over budgets.
3. Restores constitutional monetary sovereignty~ Article I, Section 8 becomes operational again. Money issuance becomes public, automatic, non‑political, and non‑inflationary.
4. Eliminates the need for CBDCs and private stablecoins~ No surveillance money. No programmable control. No private capture of public interest. No deposit flight. No community‑bank collapse.
5. Creates the USA Sovereign Wealth Fund~ A permanent national asset that distributes AI‑era abundance to every American. They describe the destination. The C.A.R.D. Act is the vehicle.
The Bottom Line
They are right: ~ about the danger. ~ about the stakes. ~ about the need for sovereign money.
But they stop at reforming the symptoms.
The C.A.R.D. Act solves the root cause. It replaces a debt‑based system with a constitutional, automated, abundance‑based system — without disruption, without confiscation, and without anyone even noticing the transition.
" Not one in a thousand would know."
READ - Decide. https://x .com/justaluckyfool/status/2065849482823053482
Thx Ellen for explaining yet another grift. Greenspan just died but his brand of jiggery-pokery has merely morphed into even more pokery-jiggery.