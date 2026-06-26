Web of Debt

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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
4h

THE C.A.R.D. ACT vs.“Clarity Act & Stablecoin Wars”

What These Posts Get Right — and the Real Alternative for the Benefit of Mankind

Latest articles correctly diagnose the symptoms:

Stablecoins are becoming a parallel monetary system.

They strengthen the dollar by creating new demand for Treasuries.

They threaten community banks by draining deposits.

They allow private issuers to capture billions in Treasury interest.

They accelerate the debt spiral and concentrate power.

They set the stage for programmable, surveilled private money.

They expose the fragility of a banking system dependent on deposits.

But analysis stops short of the root cause:

Private institutions still create the nation’s money supply as interest‑bearing debt.

Treasury still borrows instead of issuing sovereign money.

The political process still controls money creation.

Community banks still depend on a system mathematically guaranteed to fail.

“Digital greenbacks” still preserve the same debt‑based architecture.

They describe the battlefield. The C.A.R.D. Act ends the war.

What the C.A.R.D. Act Solves — in One Constitutional Step

1. Ends private money creation~ Banks keep lending, but no longer create money. They lend sovereign digital dollars supplied automatically through the C.A.R.D. mechanism.

2. Ends the exponential debt spiral~ A microscopic transaction fee on USD flows funds government operations permanently. No more borrowing. No more interest burden. No more political hostage‑taking over budgets.

3. Restores constitutional monetary sovereignty~ Article I, Section 8 becomes operational again. Money issuance becomes public, automatic, non‑political, and non‑inflationary.

4. Eliminates the need for CBDCs and private stablecoins~ No surveillance money. No programmable control. No private capture of public interest. No deposit flight. No community‑bank collapse.

5. Creates the USA Sovereign Wealth Fund~ A permanent national asset that distributes AI‑era abundance to every American. They describe the destination. The C.A.R.D. Act is the vehicle.

The Bottom Line

They are right: ~ about the danger. ~ about the stakes. ~ about the need for sovereign money.

But they stop at reforming the symptoms.

The C.A.R.D. Act solves the root cause. It replaces a debt‑based system with a constitutional, automated, abundance‑based system — without disruption, without confiscation, and without anyone even noticing the transition.

" Not one in a thousand would know."

READ - Decide. https://x .com/justaluckyfool/status/2065849482823053482

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brian gray's avatar
brian gray
8h

Thx Ellen for explaining yet another grift. Greenspan just died but his brand of jiggery-pokery has merely morphed into even more pokery-jiggery.

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