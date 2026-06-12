Web of Debt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kanefire's avatar
Kanefire
Jun 13

kind of disappointed to see Ellen pushing ubi. dependency is slavery. there is just no way around it. it is a fundamental axiom of choice and action. humans require effort to value anything. another axiom. creating mass dependency will kill the spirit of the individual human, and there is just no need to. how an economy is organized means everything. Emilia Romagna, Italy is a perfect example. Of the highest per capita income in the world and they make cheese, bread, and wine. it isn't what is produced that matters, but how production is structured. when you buy local, the velocity of money stays in your community. when businesses are organized to distribute profits equitable, the velocity of money facilitates massive wealth creation while people find satisfaction in their work and the culture that type of economy produces. its maddening how economist have completely abandoned first principles of wealth creation.

Reply
Share
Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
2d

Ellen if possible please comment re:

Force Government Default and Nationalize the Banks

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-government-default-and-nationalize

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellen Brown · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture